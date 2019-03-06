March 6 (UPI) -- Warriors Gaming selected Chiquita Evans in the fourth round of the NBA 2K League draft Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as she became the first woman to be drafted into the eSports league.

Evans, along with Brianna Novin, were the only two women to qualify for the 198-player pool. Novin wasn't selected in the draft, but is eligible for teams to acquire in free agency.

The popular basketball video game's league, which enters its second season, didn't have any female players in the first year.

Evans, 30, plays as a small forward and attended the draft. The former real-life basketball player was overcome by emotions after being selected.

"I feel blessed. Gotta say all praises to the Most High for this opportunity," Evans said at the event. "[I'm going] to be the best teammate that I can be. Whatever role the team needs me to be is what I'm going to be."

Evans played basketball until injuries ended her pursuit of joining a team on the real-world hardwood. After seeing her career come to an end, she turned to playing basketball virtually.

Evans started playing NBA 2K in 2008 and competitively in 2016, but was met with resistance by other players in the community due to her gender.

"A few things got me discouraged," Evans told Kotaku before the draft. "You're going through the Combine and people don't want to pass the ball, and my gender became an issue."

In a profile video posted prior to the draft, Evans said that when she talked on the microphone during the Combine, players noticed she was a woman and became uncooperative with her.

"I'd get on the mic and say, 'I'm open, I'm open,' and they'd be like, 'That's a girl?'" Evans said. "I'd get iced out the whole game."

Now, Evans will attempt to reach new heights with the Golden State Warriors' eSports organization. The upcoming season in the league begins April 2.