Andy Murray of the United Kingdom had hip resurfacing surgery in January and is unsure of his future on the pro tour. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Tennis star Andy Murray says he is pain free after hip surgery, but he doesn't know if he will be able to continue his career on the pro tour.

Murray made the comments Wednesday when speaking to reporters. A leading arthroscopic hip surgeon told UPI in February that Murray is unlikely to return to the tour.

"The operation went well. I'm feeling good and walking around pain free -- which hasn't been the case for pretty much 18 months, two years," Murray told the BBC.

"The reason for having the surgery was to improve all the day-to-day things and my quality of life. I wasn't enjoying tennis, I wasn't enjoying going out for walks and doing basic things - it was painful tying my laces. I wanted to get rid of that."

Murray, 31, had hip resurfacing surgery Jan. 28. He also had hip surgery in January 2018. Recent medical evidence shows results of hip arthroscopy are worse if symptoms have been present for two years or longer, which is the case with Murray.

"I have no pain in my hip any more, and I was in a lot of pain for a long time," Murray told The Guardian. "The rehab has been slow but it's been going pretty well. I just need to kind of wait and see how things progress. If it's possible, I'd certainly love to compete again."

Murray told Sky News that he did not know if Wimbledon would be too early for him to return to the sport.

"I don't know. For singles most likely it would be, can't say for sure," Murray said. "But doubles, Bob Bryan was back playing at the Australian Open after five-and-a-half months so Wimbledon comes pretty much five-and-a-half months after I had my operation."

Murray previously said he wanted to retire after Wimbledon, which is July 1 to July 14 in London.