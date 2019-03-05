Trump, White House host FCS champs with another fast-food feast

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a photo opportunity with the 2018 Division I FCS National Champions: The North Dakota State Bison in the State Dining Room of the White House on March 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- The North Dakota State football team was offered the same menu as Clemson when members celebrated their FCS title at the White House: fast food.

Bison players bit into McDonald's and Chick-fil-A on Monday in the State Dining Room of the White House while President Donald Trump paid tribute to their Division I Football Championship Subdivision national championship win over Eastern Washington on Jan. 5.

"We had the Clemson Tigers here and I did the same thing," Trump said during his address. "We could have had chefs, but we got fast food. Because I know you people very well."

The Bison finished the season 15-0 after a 14-1 championship campaign in 2017. North Dakota State has won seven of the last eight Division I Football Championship Subdivision titles.

Trump offered some words to the championship squad before receiving a No. 45 jersey and sharing lunch with the players and coaching staff.

The president also praised Clemson before asking the Bison if they could beat the Tigers. He also said he watched the Bison battle in the championship game. More than 100 Bison players and staff attended the ceremony.

Trump also compared Bison quarterback Easton Stick to Tom Brady.

"Mr. President, it's an absolute pleasure to be here and it's a huge honor, for our team, for our community and our state and really for everyone who has been a part of Bison football for a long time," Stick said. "We have an unbelievable brotherhood that goes back to the 1960s and winning championships. Today, we would like to extend an offering to be part of that family."

Stick attended the 2019 NFL scouting combine last week in Indianapolis.