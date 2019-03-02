Ex-Ravens RB Alex Collins charged, released on bail after car crash

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (34) faces three charges after a Friday morning car crash in Maryland. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Alex Collins, the running back who the Baltimore Ravens waived Friday after a car crash-related arrest, has been formally charged and released on bail.

Collins, 24, has been charged in the District Court of Maryland with possessing more 10 grams of marijuana, intending to distribute marijuana and having a handgun in a vehicle, Maryland online court records indicate.

The handgun- and marijuana-related charges are misdemeanors, while the intention to distribute marijuana charge is a felony. Collins was released on a $7,500 unsecured personal bond after an initial court appearance early Saturday, court records indicate.

Collins, a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, was arrested following a car crash early Friday near the Ravens practice facility in Owings Mills, Md. Before 4 p.m., the Ravens announced they had waived Collins, who finished the 2018 season with 411 yards and seven scores on 114 carries.

A preliminary hearing in Collins' case is set for March 29.