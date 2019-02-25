Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is getting his daughter to follow in his footsteps. He recently taught her how to drop in from the top of a ramp.

Hawk, 50, shared a video of 10-year-old Kadence Saturday on his social media accounts. The footage featured Kadence balancing her board at the top of a small ramp, but hesitating to drop down.

"My daughter overcoming her fear in real time [wait for it]. I might have been more nervous than she was," Hawk wrote for the caption.

Hawk tells Kadence to lean forward on her board and briefly holds her hand to straighten her path. She eventually conquers her fear and pushes her board down, rolling down the ramp in front of her proud dad.

Hawk and other people viewing the accomplishment praised Kadence with cheers. The skateboarding legend has three other children -- Riley, Keegan and Spencer. Riley is also a professional skateboarder.