Dog runs 166 yards for frisbee toss at AAF game

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A dog ran 83 yards to catch a frisbee before running back to his owner during the second quarter of the Orlando Apollos and Memphis Express game in the AAF.

The performance came Saturday at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando. The Apollos won the game 21-17.

A few dogs came onto the field, representing Halftime Dogs and Hero Disc USA. One of the dogs -- named Eurie -- stood in the end zone at the start of the sequence. Gary Duke launched a throw, easily clearing midfield. The Greyhound, Malinois and Pitbull mix gave chase, sprinting the first 40 yards in less than four seconds. He then waited for the frisbee to fall back down near the 25-yard line. Eurie jumped up and caught the frisbee in his mouth before sprinting back to Duke in the end zone.

The public address announcer at Spectrum Stadium claimed Eurie and Duke broke a world record with the pitch-and-catch.

This dog caught an 83-yard frisbee toss during halftime of the Orlando Apollos football game Saturday night. The PA announcer claims it's an all-time record. Pretty impressive. pic.twitter.com/bLwCbFEzbG — J.C. Carnahan (@JCCarnz) February 24, 2019

The duo actually set the record with a 122.5 yard throw Feb. 10 at the Hero Cup in Brooksville, Fla.

"... That place was electric! Eurie did the hard work and I just become a spectator like everybody else after I let it rip! What a rush," Duke tweeted Saturday.

Even better from this angle pic.twitter.com/XiHbavpPLY — Tim Meyer (@tim_meyer2) February 24, 2019

Duke is the director of the Central Florida Disc Club. The Apollos face the Salt Lake Stallions at 4 p.m. March 2.