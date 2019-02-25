Arkansas softball star Danielle Gibson hits home run cycle

Feb. 25 (UPI) --

Arkansas sophomore Danielle Gibson hit every form of home run, accomplishing a rare long ball cycle in a 15-3 win against SIEU.

Gibson went yard four times during the win on Saturday at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark. She went 4-for-4 with 10 RBIs and four runs scored in the triumph.

She first tied the score at 2-2 with a two run bomb to right centerfield in the first inning. Gibson hit a three-run shot to right field in the second inning for her third homer. Gibson went to left centerfield for a grand slam in the third frame. She stepped up in the fourth inning for a solo smack to left field.

No player has ever hit for a home run cycle in Major League Baseball history. She tied a NCAA record with the four home runs in a single game. She is only the second player to hit for a home run cycle in Division I history and the only player to do so in four innings.

Gibson went 1-for-2 with two RBIs in the Razorbacks' 10-2 win against IUPUI on Sunday in Fayetteville. She's now hitting .396 this season.

"To everyone who has shown support, I thank you all from the bottom of my heart," Gibson tweeted. "I truly am speechless."

Arkansas (12-3) battles Omaha in the Woo Pig Classic at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bogle Park.