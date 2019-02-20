Georges St-Pierre to announce retirement from UFC

Canadian mixed-martial artist and UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre (R) was hoping to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov this year, but a bout never materialized. Photo by Brendan Esposito/EPA-EFE

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Georges St-Pierre is planning to announce his retirement from the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Sources told ESPN and RDS that St-Pierre will make the announcement at a news conference Thursday in Montreal.

The UFC is aware of the decision and is organizing the news conference.

St-Pierre, 37, owns a 26-2 record in MMA and is 20-2 in UFC. He defeated Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title in his last bout at UFC 217 in November 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. St-Pierre made his MMA debut in 2002 and was signed by the UFC in 2003.

He took a break from MMA in November 2013, before returning four years later to fight Bisping. St-Pierre will end his career on a 14-fight win streak.

St-Pierre had attempted to get a fight against lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov this year, but a bout never materialized.