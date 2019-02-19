Feb. 19 (UPI) -- NBA executive Li Li Leung was named the new president and CEO of USA Gymnastics on Tuesday.

Leung served as vice president of global partnerships for the NBA. The hire comes as USA Gymnastics fights to keep its certification from the United States Olympic Committee. USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy protection in December, following the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

"Li Li's unique combination of business skills, management experience and passion for gymnastics make her perfectly suited to lead our organization at this important time in our history," USA Gymnastics board chair Kathryn Carson said in a news release.

"She brings strong leadership, organizational and communication skills from her over two-decade professional career in sports business and management. She also has deep roots in gymnastics, having competed at a high level before moving to collegiate gymnastics ... The board looks forward to supporting Li Li as she delivers her vision to transform and strengthen our organization and culture."

RELATED Olympic gymnast Simone Biles says she was sexually abused by Larry Nassar

Leung began her gymnastics career at age 7. She was a member of a U.S. junior national training team and represented Team USA at the 1988 Junior Pan American Games. She also was a member of the University of Michigan gymnastics team.

Leung said she was "upset and angry" when she learned about Nassar's abuse and the "institutions that let the athletes down."

"I admire the courage and strength of the survivors, and I will make it a priority to see that their claims are resolved," Leung said.

"I look forward to collaborating with the entire gymnastics community to create further change going forward, which requires that we implement important initiatives to strengthen athlete health and safety and build a clear and inclusive plan for the future. For me, this is much more than a job: it is a personal calling, for which I stand ready to answer."

Leung will assume the role March 8, after fulfilling her commitments with the NBA and elsewhere. She will be based at the USA Gymnastics headquarters in Indianapolis.