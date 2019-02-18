Feb. 18 (UPI) -- San Diego Fleet quarterback Philip Nelson completed a pass while his back was turned to a receiver during a win against the Atlanta Legends in the AAF.

The bizarre sequence occurred in the third quarter of the Fleet's 24-12 win on Sunday at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego. Nelson and the Fleet faced a 2nd-and-15 play from their own 43-yard-line when the quarterback dropped back to pass.

The Legends defensive line overwhelmed the Fleet's offensive line, putting pressure on Nelson. Nelson ran to the sideline and appeared to be going down for a sack. He was turned around by three defenders, but still decided to launch the ball over his head with a blind backward pass.

The ball landed safely in the arms of tight end Gavin Escobar. The Fleet had a one-yard loss as a result of the play.

"Yeah, we're going to talk about that," Fleet coach Mike Martz told reporters, according to AAF.com. "We're going to have a long discussion about that."

....how?



This may be the craziest completion ever. pic.twitter.com/6Ilyd9Sysz — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 18, 2019

Nelson completed 14-of-30 passes for 142 yards and an interception in the win. Escobar had two catches for 12 yards.

"I hope I don't get cut," Nelson said. "I was trying to throw that ball away. When I heard, 'Pass completed,' I was like, 'OK, thank you, God. Next play.'"

The Fleet host the San Antonio Commanders at 8 p.m. on Sunday at SDCCU Stadium.