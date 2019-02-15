Daytona 500: Full starting lineup, how to watch

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The field is set for the 2019 Daytona 500. Here is the starting lineup, as well as your guide for how to watch Sunday's "Great American Race."
Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron will lead the race in his No. 24 Chevrolet. Byron, 21, reached a top speed of 194.304 mph in the final round of qualifying on Sunday. He will be joined in the front row by 25 year old teammate Alex Bowman, who starts in the No. 2 spot.
The duo will be the youngest front row in Daytona 500 history.
"I feel like there are a lot of things that we are going through for the first time," Byron told reporters. "But for me it's kinda being here for the second time. It feels really comfortable. I get to go through he garage the same way. I don't have to worry about the newness of the Cup series. I know we have a group of 100 guys to go after it with."
Hendrick Motorsports has started first in the Daytona 500 for five consecutive years. The Daytona 500 pole-sitter hasn't won the race since Dale Jarrett did so in 2000.
The rest of the 40-car field was set up with two qualifying races on Thursday. Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano won those Gander RV Duel clashes to claim the No. 3 and No. 4 spots in Sunday's showdown.
STARTING POSITIONS FOR 2019 DAYTONA 500
1. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports
2. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports
3. Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing
4. Joey Logano, Team Penske
5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing
6. Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing
7. Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing
8. Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing
9. Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing
10. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing
11. Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing
12. Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing
13 Bubba Wallace, Richard Petty Motorsports
14. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske
15. Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing
16. Jamie McMurray, Spire Motorsports
17. Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports
18. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports
19. Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing
20. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing
21. Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing
22. Ty Dillon, Germain Racing
23. Daniel Suarez, Stewart-Haas Racing
24. David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports
25. Parker Kligerman, Gaunt Brothers Racing
26. Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing
27. Landon Cassill, Starcom Racing
28. Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing
29. Daniel Hemric, Richard Childress Racing
30. Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports
31. Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing
32. Corey LaJoie, GO FAS Racing
33. Matt Tifft, Front Row Motorsports
34. Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports
35. Brad Keselowski, Team Penske
36. Ross Chastain, Premium Motorsports
37. Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing
38. BJ McLeod, Petty Ware Racing
39. Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing
40. Casey Mears, Germain Racing
How to watch
When: Race coverage begins at 1 p.m., Race begins at 2:30 p.m. (Times EDT)
Where: Fox or livestream at FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app (login and pay TV account required)