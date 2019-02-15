Daytona 500: Full starting lineup, how to watch

Jimmie Johnson (48) and Chris Buescher (37) will start in the No. 17 and No. 15 spots, respectively, in the 2019 Daytona 500 on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The field is set for the 2019 Daytona 500. Here is the starting lineup, as well as your guide for how to watch Sunday's "Great American Race."

Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron will lead the race in his No. 24 Chevrolet. Byron, 21, reached a top speed of 194.304 mph in the final round of qualifying on Sunday. He will be joined in the front row by 25 year old teammate Alex Bowman, who starts in the No. 2 spot.

The duo will be the youngest front row in Daytona 500 history.

"I feel like there are a lot of things that we are going through for the first time," Byron told reporters. "But for me it's kinda being here for the second time. It feels really comfortable. I get to go through he garage the same way. I don't have to worry about the newness of the Cup series. I know we have a group of 100 guys to go after it with."

Hendrick Motorsports has started first in the Daytona 500 for five consecutive years. The Daytona 500 pole-sitter hasn't won the race since Dale Jarrett did so in 2000.

The rest of the 40-car field was set up with two qualifying races on Thursday. Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano won those Gander RV Duel clashes to claim the No. 3 and No. 4 spots in Sunday's showdown.

STARTING POSITIONS FOR 2019 DAYTONA 500

1. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

2. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

3. Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing

4. Joey Logano, Team Penske

5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing

6. Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing

7. Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing

8. Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing

9. Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing

10. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

11. Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing

12. Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing

13 Bubba Wallace, Richard Petty Motorsports

14. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

15. Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing

16. Jamie McMurray, Spire Motorsports

17. Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports

18. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

19. Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing

20. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

21. Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing

22. Ty Dillon, Germain Racing

23. Daniel Suarez, Stewart-Haas Racing

24. David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports

25. Parker Kligerman, Gaunt Brothers Racing

26. Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing

27. Landon Cassill, Starcom Racing

28. Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing

29. Daniel Hemric, Richard Childress Racing

30. Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports

31. Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing

32. Corey LaJoie, GO FAS Racing

33. Matt Tifft, Front Row Motorsports

34. Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports

35. Brad Keselowski, Team Penske

36. Ross Chastain, Premium Motorsports

37. Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing

38. BJ McLeod, Petty Ware Racing

39. Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing

40. Casey Mears, Germain Racing

How to watch

When: Race coverage begins at 1 p.m., Race begins at 2:30 p.m. (Times EDT)

Where: Fox or livestream at FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app (login and pay TV account required)