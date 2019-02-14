Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Toronto Argonauts have signed defensive tackle Cory 'Poop' Johnson.

Toronto announced the signing Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound interior lineman played two seasons as the University of Kentucky before stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs.

Johnson, 26, was cut by the Chiefs in 2017. He had 28 tackles and five sacks in 25 games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before signing with the Argonauts.

Johnson gained his nickname in 2014 during an interview with LEX 18, while he was attending Kentucky. The defensive lineman was explaining how his weight fluctuates when feces surfaced into the conversation.

"I guess because I poop so much," Johnson said. "I try to poop, like, five times a day, three times a day. It's hard to keep weight when you've got so much going out."

Johnson elaborated on his unique nickname in November during an interview with the Regina Leader-Post.

"I told them it was because I pooped a lot of stuff," Johnson said. "It blew up from there. I just can't rid of it so I've embraced it."

The Argonauts also signed free agents Shawn Lemon and Tobi Antigha on Wednesday, bolstering their defensive line.

Toronto begins the preseason May 30 against the Montreal Alouettes at BMO Field in Toronto.