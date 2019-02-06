Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore is taking a hiatus from the 2019 WNBA season to focus on family and ministry dreams. File photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- WNBA superstar Maya Moore has decided to sit out for the 2019 season to focus on her family and ministry dreams.

The 29-year-old announced her decision Tuesday in an article for The Players' Tribune. Moore is a six-time All-Star and was the 2014 WNBA MVP. She was also the No. 1 overall pick by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2011 WNBA Draft out of UConn.

"There are different ways to measure success," Moore wrote. "The success that I've been a part of in basketball truly blows my mind every time I think about it. But the main way I measure success in life is something I don't often get to emphasize explicitly through pro ball."

Moore said her announcement is about how she is shifting her focus to the "whatever."

"My focus in 2019 will not be on professional basketball, but will instead be on the people in my family, as well as on investing my time in some ministry dreams that have been stirring in my heart for many years," she added.

Moore said that she will miss the day-to-day relationships with her teammates and her basketball family.

Her decision drew praise from Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, who retweeted her article.

"So much respect for this [Maya]," Curry tweeted. "God bless."

The eight-year WNBA veteran spoke to UPI in September about the growing demand for the women's game and her social justice endeavors. She is an advocate for the End It Movement, shining a light on modern slavery. She also spends time speaking and writing about prosecutorial reform.

Moore is averaging 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game during her WNBA tenure. She averaged 18 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals per bout during her 2018 campaign, earning another All-Star selection.

Moore signed a multi-year contract with the Lynx on Tuesday.

"As she recently shared, Maya has expressed a need to shift her attention more fully to family and ministry dreams in a way that she has been unable to as a professional basketball player," Lynx general manager and coach Cheryl Reeve said in a statement. "We support her in this exploration and will continue to provide her the love and care she has always known from her Lynx family."