Bukele declares victory in El Salvador's presidential election

GANA candidate Nayib Bukele declared victory in the Salvadoran presidential elections with more than 50 percent of the vote. Photo by Esteban Biba/EPA-EFE

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Nayib Bukele of the Great Alliance for National Unity party declared victory in El Salvador's presidential election.

With 80 percent of ballots counted, the former mayor of San Salvador declared he had won the presidency of the Central American country with 54 percent of the vote Sunday, Al Jazeera reported.

"At this moment, we can announce with complete certainty that we have won the presidency of El Salvador," the 37-year-old said during a press conference.

"We made history," he added.

Businessman Carlos Calleja of the conservative Nation Republican Alliance, Bukele's main competition for the presidency, came in second with 32 percent.

In third with 14 percent was former Foreign Minister Hugo Martinez of the ruling left-wing Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front.

Bukele's promise to form an anti-corruption commission helped bring him victory and in the process end two decades of leadership by the nation's two major parties, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"The other political Parties have done such a bad job that they don't deserve to win," Juan Canales told the Los Angeles Times. "People are poorer every day for the things they have done."

Bukele's victory follows three of the country's last four presidents having been investigated for embezzlement, AL Jazeera reported, adding that Bukele may also be investigated for tax evasion.

Bukele will assume the presidency for a five-year term on June 1.