U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn says a recent spate of injuries will force her to retire following a two events in Sweden next week. Vonn has won three Olympic medals, including a gold in 2010. File photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- American skier Lindsey Vonn has announced her retirement on social media, citing a string of injuries that will keep her from continuing to compete.

"The past two weeks have been some of the most emotionally challenging days of my life," Vonn wrote. "I am struggling with the reality of what my body is telling me versus what my mind and heart believe I'm capable of. The unfortunate reality is my mind and body are not on the same page."

Vonn, 34, will race in a pair of events at the World Championships in Sweden next week before retiring.

Most recently, she has been dealing with a nerve injury and was unable to compete the Super-G in Italy in December. She also underwent knee surgery last year to remove cartilage, and then tore the lateral collateral ligament in her left knee in November.

"Despite extensive therapy, training and a knee brace, I am not able make the turns necessary to compete the way I know I can," she wrote. "My body is broken beyond repair and it isn't letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP, and it's time for me to listen."

Vonn has won three Olympic medals, seven World Championship medals and 82 World Cup events.