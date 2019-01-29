Jan. 29 (UPI) -- UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov has been suspended for nine months and fined $500,000 by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

The commission announced the punishment Tuesday for Nurmagomedov's role in a post-fight brawl following his win against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

The suspension is dated retroactively to October. Nurmagomedov can reduce the ban to six months if he participates in a bullying campaign in Las Vegas by creating and distributing a public service announcement.

McGregor received a $50,000 fine and was suspended for six months.

Nurmagomedov tweeted "politics forever" at the time the ban was announced. Neither fighter attended Tuesday's hearing, but their lawyers were present.

McGregor's suspension expires April 6.