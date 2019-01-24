Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian diagnosed with testicular cancer

Nathan Adrian (C) announced he was diagnosed with cancer on Thursday. He hopes to return after a few weeks of treatment to prepare for the 2020 Games in Tokyo. File photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Five-time Olympic gold medalist Nathan Adrian revealed his ongoing battle with testicular cancer on Thursday.

The swimming star disclosed on social media that he's undergoing treatment for the disease, and will have surgery early next week.

Despite the diagnosis, Adrian plans to return to the water in preparation for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

"Recently, I went to the doctor as something didn't seem quite right," Adrian wrote on Instagram. "At the very least, I still needed to get my flu shot so it couldn't hurt. After a few tests and visits with a specialist, I unfortunately learned that I have Testicular Cancer. On the bright side, we caught it early, I have already started treatment and the prognosis is good. I will be back in the water in a few short weeks with my sights fully set on Tokyo!"

The 30-year-old Adrian has been on the U.S. National Team for over a decade. He won an individual gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle at the 2012 London Games, and has been part of gold-medal relay teams in the last three Olympics.

"I am keeping a positive attitude as cases such as mine are curable," Adrian said. "I am extremely grateful for my family and friends, especially my wife, for their love and support."

Adrian qualified for the 2019 Pan American Games, which opens on July 26 in Lima, Peru, but it remains unclear whether he'll participate.