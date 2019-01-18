UFC breaks out new Legacy title belts

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The UFC has introduced a new Legacy Championship Belt that will debut Saturday in Brooklyn.
The belt will be used in 2019 and beyond following the organization's 25th anniversary:
Breaking News: @ufc @danawhite with the new UFC Legacy Belt. pic.twitter.com/RN7fIN5mUY- Darren Demeterio (@DarrenDemeterio) January 18, 2019
It will feature the winning fighter's name, weight and flag of his native country. It will also hold eight stones -- with red stones to represent each of the fighter's championship bout wins.
Dates and locations of the titles will be engraved next to the stones.
Check out the new editions to the UFC Legacy Belt pic.twitter.com/2pSDoMpaiv- UFC (@ufc) January 18, 2019