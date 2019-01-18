UFC breaks out new Legacy title belts

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The UFC has introduced a new Legacy Championship Belt that will debut Saturday in Brooklyn.

The belt will be used in 2019 and beyond following the organization's 25th anniversary:

It will feature the winning fighter's name, weight and flag of his native country. It will also hold eight stones -- with red stones to represent each of the fighter's championship bout wins.

Dates and locations of the titles will be engraved next to the stones.