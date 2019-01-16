LaMelo Ball drains half-court shot in front of Michigan State's Tom Izzo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- LaMelo Ball put an exclamation point on SPIRE Institute's win against Brush High School by draining a half-court shot in the final seconds.

The youngest Ball brother was dribbling down the court with about 10 seconds remaining as his team held a 79-61 advantage. He eyed the rim before heaving up a shot and draining it in front of his defender.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was in attendance during SPIRE's 82-61 triumph on Tuesday in Lyndhurst, Ohio. Ball finished the game with 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

This isn't the first time Ball has shown off his range in a game. In 2016 he pointed to a spot on the floor during a game before rising up and drilling another half-court heave when he played for Chino Hills.

Ball was previously committed to play at UCLA before dropping out and turning pro. He was rated one of the best players in his class at the time, but it is unknown if he is still eligible to play at the college level. The Ball family has maintained the LaMelo never accepted money while overseas.

Ball's teammate Rocket Watts is committed to play for the Michigan State Spartans.