Costas parts ways with NBC after 40 years

Bob Costas has covered nearly every sporting event for NBC since joining the network in 1979. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Longtime sportscaster Bob Costas said he is parting ways with NBC after 40 years with the network.

Costas told the New York Post he took a buyout.

"It's all settled quietly and happily for all concerned," Costas told the Post.

Costas added he will continue to do work some for the MLB Network. He is also contemplating pursuing a sit-down sports interview show.

Costas has covered nearly every major sporting during his career with NBC -- from the Super Bowl to World Series to NBA Finals and Olympics. He has served as both studio host and play-by-lay announcer for nearly each event.

Costas began as a play-by-play announcer as with the Spirits of St. Louis franchise in the old American Basketball Association in the 1970s.