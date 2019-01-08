High school kicker makes deep field goal while blindfolded

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- One high school kicker performed his version of the "Bird Box" challenge with a blind kick from deep.

In a video posted to Twitter on Jan. 7, Monterrey Tech Queretaro High School kicker Alan Anaya Lopez made a 50-yard field goal while blindfolded.

The young kicker from Mexico paid homage to the popular Netflix film "Bird Box" with his lengthy boot, but there was an additional twist.

Instead of kicking off a tee or having a traditional hold, Lopez enlisted the help of a friend who held the ball upright with his nose while also being blindfolded.

Lopez adjusted his blindfold and took three steps, booting the ball just inside the left post to the cheers of other friends looking on.

Lopez's reenactment of the "Bird Box" challenge is one of many that are surfacing around the internet following the release of Netflix's highly popular film last month starring actress Sandra Bullock.

The streaming service announced in December that "Bird Box" set a record with over 45 million streams in the first week of its release.

The film's popularity has sparked numerous videos, including Lopez's blind kick from NFL distance.

Lopez plays both kicker and punter for Monterrey Tech Queretaro and is an upcoming recruit out of the Class of 2021.