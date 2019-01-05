Conor McGregor, girlfriend have second child

UFC fighter Conor McGregor checks out the sidelines prior to the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars game on October 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Conor McGregor is a dad again after having his second child with girlfriend Dee Devlin.

The 30-year-old UFC star posted a message to Instagram on Friday showing himself walking out of the hospital with his son Conor Jr. and newborn baby girl in his left hand.

"Heading home with my two healthy babies and an energized and healthy SuperMam. 2019 is off to the best start! Thank you for the well wishes everybody," McGreogr wrote for the caption on the photo.

More than 2.2 million people liked McGregor's post. Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson wrote "Ohana. Congrats brother" in the comments. Sources told the Irish Mirror that McGregor's daughter's name is Croia.

McGregor and Devlin welcomed Conor Jr. in May. "The Notorious" hasn't fought in UFC since his October loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC president Dana White recently told TMZ Sports that McGregor and Nurmagomedov could have a rematch in 2019.

Devlin announced that she was pregnant on July 14.