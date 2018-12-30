Amanda Nunes knocks out Cris Cyborg in 51 seconds

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Amanda Nunes needed just 51 seconds to knockout Cris Cyborg and win the women's featherweight title at UFC 232 in Los Angeles.

The punch-out makes Nunes the first women's two division champion. Nunes (17-4) sent Cyborg (20-2) to the floor with a vicious overhand right in the opening round. The bantamweight champ was co-headlining the fight with Cyborg on Saturday at the Forum.

"She's the best ever," UFC president Dana White told reporters. "How can you deny it? That's what this fight was for. If you look at her resume and who she's beat, she's the best ever. Nobody can disupte that."

The 30-year-old also has wins over Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko and Justino. She is now on an eight-fight win streak and has 12 wins by knockout. Seven of those wins have come in the first round.

Nunes landed 62 percent of her punches, compared to Cyborg's 20 percent clip. She targeted Cyborg's head with 92 percent of her hits.

"This is the moment that I waited for my whole life," Nunes said. "Making history. Tonight I did it once again. I want to sit down and watch everyday. Incredible. I'm very happy."

Jon Jones beat Alexander Gustafsson in the third round of the main event. Michael Chisea also beat welterweight Carlos Condit. Corey Anderson beat Illir Latifi in light heavyweight. Alexander Volkanovski beat Chad Mendes in featherweight.

UFC 233 is set for Jan. 26 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.