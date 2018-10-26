Keegan Messing takes surprise lead at Skate Canada

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing took a surprise lead Friday at Skate Canada.

After a painful fall on a triple axel, Japan's Shoma Uno was in second place after the men's short program in the Grand Prix series event -- 6.18 points behind Messing. Cha Jun-hwan of South Korea was in third place, 0.01 points behind Uno, who took silver at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Messing, 26, has never competed in the Grand Prix Final -- the cumulative event of the series featuring the top six skaters in each discipline. A medal at Skate Canada would give him a fighting chance for his first participation. He has never medaled in a Grand Prix event.

The Canadian skater completed a stunning quadruple toe combination and a triple axel that earned over 2 bonus points in grades of execution.

While Uno suffered a major fall, he landed a quadruple flip with a 3.93 grade of execution -- an extremely high rating on the new 5-point scale. Skaters could previously lose, or earn, only up to 3 points in grade of execution on an element. The scoring system was overhauled this season.

In a difficult technical field of competition, popular U.S. skater Jason Brown was in second-to-last place. A jump in the rankings is possible with Saturday's free skate, but a medal is unlikely for Brown -- who participated in the final last year and came in sixth. Brown was the only competitor who did not attempt a quadruple jump.

Uno holds the highest score of the season so far with a total of over 100 points from his short program at the Lombardia Trophy. He remains the expected victor at Skate Canada, but the possibility of an upset from a new face on the podium is high.

Skate Canada continues through Sunday in Laval, Canada.