Conor McGregor speaks to the media after he pleads guilty to a disorderly conduct violation on July 26 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- UFC stars Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will be suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

The ruling follows Nurmagomedov's submission victory against McGregor at UFC 229 on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas. After the fight, Nurmagomedov jumped out of the Octagon cage and into the crowd before getting into altercations with members of McGregor's team.

McGregor was also involved in a melee inside of the Octagon with Nurmagomedov's team.

Sources told ESPN and MMA Fighting that Nurmagomedov and McGregor will be suspended for 10 days on Monday. A hearing will take place on Oct. 24 to determine if the fighters should be suspended indefinitely pending investigations.

The NASC is also withholding Nurmagomedov's $2 million check for his role in the altercations. McGregor has already received his money for the fight.

Nurmagomedov took to Instagram after the fight, threatening to leave UFC. He also said that the NASC can keep the money they are withholding.