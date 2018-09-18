Injured Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers played through a knee injury Sunday and nearly led the Packers past the Minnesota Vikings in an early season NFC North matchup at Lambeau Field.

Instead, the Packers and Vikings ended up with an unsatisfying 29-29 tie.

Rodgers made it through the game apparently without further injury, completing 30 of 42 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown despite minimal practice time in preparation for the game.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy offered no new information Monday on Rodgers' injury status. The 14-year veteran played with a brace on the knee.

RELATED Patrick Mahomes focused despite sudden success with Chiefs

"Aaron Rodgers, I mean he's obviously sore. That's to be expected," McCarthy said, according to the team's official website. "I don't have an accurate read on where exactly he is, but he's a warrior, just for what he gave us (Sunday) was outstanding."

Rodgers' performance didn't surprise his teammates.

"He's a vet. He's been in this league a long time," Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison said. "He knows his body and he knows how to prepare. Practicing with how he approaches the week, you could see on Sunday he'll be ready."

Rodgers took several hits during the game but was able to get back up.

"You know he's laying it on the line. I don't expect any less," left guard Lane Taylor said. "He's out there. He's going to compete. He's a warrior. He's proven it on multiple occasions that he's going to give you everything he can.

"I think it means a lot to the team. He's not the kind of guy that's going to err on the side of caution. He's going to give you everything he has, even if it costs him or sets him back. He's going to give you everything he can to win."

Quarterback hits were a major topic of discussion throughout the NFL after Sunday's games. Specifically, the roughing the passer penalty called on Packers linebacker Clay Matthews for tackling Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was questioned. Matthews grabbed Cousins around the waist.

Matthews was baffled, figuring he was safe because he didn't try to hit Cousins high or low. Referee Tony Corrente said after the game that Matthews was penalized for lifting Cousins off the turf and driving him into the ground.

Corrente called the same penalty on Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks earlier in the game for a hit on Rodgers.

"Both penalties called in the game, the quarterbacks are trying to throw the ball," McCarthy said. "If you're trying to throw the ball and you're totally exposed, you have to potentially factor that into the action. I think that's where a little bit of gray area is in the judgment of the defender hitting the quarterback.

"I get what the goal (of player safety) is, and we're all for the goal being achieved, but at the same time, you have to make sure it's not a competitive disadvantage to the pass rusher trying to hit the quarterback."

-- CB Kevin King's groin injury status will be updated later in the week.

-- QB Aaron Rodgers' injured knee was sore, but he managed to play through it against the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers suffered the injury in the opener against the Chicago Bears.

-- RB Aaron Jones is expected to be activated for the 53-man roster after his two-game suspension.

-- K Mason Crosby matched his career best with five made field goals from 37, 40, 31, 48 and 36 yards on Sunday. But he missed one from 52 yards that would have won the game in regulation after Vikings coach Mike Zimmer called timeout to ice the kicker.