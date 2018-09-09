Moto2's Romano Fenati grabs fellow rider's brakes during race

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Moto2 rider Romano Fenati was disqualified after grabbing Stefano Manzi's brakes during a race on Sunday in Misano, Italy.

The two riders made contact while battling for 12th at one point in the race. Manzi later crashed out at turn 10. Fenati was then black flagged for "irresponsible riding."

Replay revealed that the rookie leaned off of his Marinelli Snipers'run Kalex bike and pressed the brake lever on Manzi's Forward-run Suter. The move caused Manzi to be briefly off-balanced before he regained control of the bike.

Italian Andrew Dovizioso won the race on his Ducati with a time of 42:05.426. Spain's Marc Marquez finished second, while Cal Crutchlow claimed third place.

Dovizioso now has three wins of the season.

Manzi and Fenati were both disciplined for the run-ins.

"Fenati penalty: Italian suspended from two Grands Prix," the FIM MotoGP Stewards said in a release. "The Moto2 rider will not take part at Aragon or Buriram following Misano incident, Manzi also penalized."

"Stefano Manzi has received a six place grid penalty to be imposed at his next race after being found to have been riding in an irresponsible manner prior to the incident with Romano Fenati," the FIM MotoGP Stewards said.

"The incident that Stefano Manzi is being penalized for took place at turn 4 where he was found to be riding in an irresponsible manner causing another rider to leave the track."