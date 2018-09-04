USA Gymnastics CEO resigns amid criticism

Kerry Perry, president and CEO of USA Gymnastics, has resigned. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry, who was tasked with helping the organization recover from the Larry Nassar scandal during her nine-month tenure, has resigned.

Board Chair Karen Golz announced in a letter to members Tuesday that Perry informed the board overnight of her resignation "effective immediately."

"On behalf of the board, I want to thank Kerry for her leadership under very difficult circumstances," Golz wrote. "As you know, USA Gymnastics has been in the midst of a difficult and painful transition to ensure that the safety and interests of our athletes remain at the heart of our mission. While much as been accomplished over the past several months to stabilize the organization, we still face tremendous challenges as we all work to achieve fundamental changes to move our sport forward."

Golz said a management committee will "provide organizational oversight to maintain continuity in the day-to-day operations until an interim CEO is named."

The letter did not name members of the management committee.

Brent Lang, an Olympic gold medalist in swimming in 1988, will chair a search committee for a new leader.

Pressure on Perry came to a head Friday night when U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland told USA Today that it was "time to consider making adjustments in leadership," after USA Gymnastics hired a development coordinator who supported Nassar, a former team doctor convicted on sex abuse charges, after he was indicted. Nassar is accused of sexually assaulting more than 260 women and girls.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Reisman and other survivors had denounced the hiring.

Board members resigned earlier this year as survivors testified against Nassar at sentencing hearings.

Perry faced criticism that she did not do enough to address the scandal or give survivors a voice in the organization.

The previous CEO, Steve Penny, was forced to resign in March 2017 after criticism over the organization's handling of the Nassar scandal.