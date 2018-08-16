Kasey Kahne removes his helmet after hard contact in the 60th Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18 in Daytona, Florida. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Kasey Kahne announced Thursday that he is stepping away from racing in NASCAR full-time.

Kahne made the announcement in a Twitter post. The 38-year-old has participated in more than 500 events in more than 15 years of racing. His first victory came in 2005. His last stop in victory lane came at the 2017 Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400.

He has 18 Cup Series wins and was Rookie of the Year in 2004.

Kahne said he thought about the decision for many months, if not longer. He also said he appreciates everything that Leavine Family Racing has done for him throughout his career.

"However, racing in cup full time for a few more years was just something that I couldn't commit to," Kahne wrote. "I'm not sure what the future holds for me, but I know I'm at ease with the decision that I have made."

"The highs didn't outweigh the lows and the grueling schedule takes a toll on your quality of life. I need to spend more time doing things I enjoy and love and that's spending time with Tanner and my sprint car teams."

Kahne said he looks forward to finishing the season with his team.

"Thanks to everyone that believed in this kid from Enumclaw, Washington. I hope I made you all proud," he wrote.