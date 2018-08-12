Trending Stories

PGA Championship: Woodland sets record, storm suspends second round
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley wows on first NFL handoff
Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo runs over Tekashi69 on dunk attempt
Jacksonville Jaguars sign CBs Acker and Canady, cut veteran McDougle
Washington Redskins place Derrius Guice on IR, sign three free agents

Photo Gallery

 
Geraint Thomas wins the Tour de France

Latest News

Hawaii Gov. David Ige wins Democratic primary
At least 39 killed in explosion at Syrian weapons depot
Idris Elba teases fans amid James Bond casting rumors
California's largest wildfire destroys dozens of residences
'The Meg' tops the North American box office with $44.5M
 
Back to Article
/