LSU suspended linebacker Tyler Taylor indefinitely after learning of his alleged role in the burglary of a pawn shop in Georgia, according to a published report.

The Baton Rouge Advocate reported Wednesday night that the 19-year-old Taylor was arrested in late May in connection to the burglary in early January. Taylor, who allegedly served as the getaway driver, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, party to a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.

All three crimes listed on Taylor's arrest warrants are considered felonies.

According to an incident report from the Cumming (Ga.) Police Department, three men and a juvenile broke into a pawn shop by shattering the front door with a rock and hammer on Jan. 8. Police allege they stole several firearms -- eight shotguns, three rifles and a semi-automatic rifle -- and fled the scene in a truck that Taylor was driving.

Taylor was booked into a local jail on May 31 and released on a $33,550 bond five hours later.

"Taylor has not yet been charged by the district attorney's office and a court date has not been set," per the Baton Rouge Advocate.

Taylor recorded 32 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 13 games last season. He was expected to take on an expanded role in his second year with the Tigers.