Lance Armstrong takes tumble during Colorado cycling crash, scrapes face

Former cyclist Lance Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles in 2012. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Lance Armstrong was briefly hospitalized following a bloody bike crash in Colorado.

The disgraced winner of seven Tour de France titles posted a photo of himself Wednesday on social media, showing the damage he took. Armstrong was biking in Snowmass Village, Colo. on Tom Blake Trail during the fall.

"Well, sometimes you're the hammer and sometimes you're the nail," Armstrong wrote on Instagram. "The Tom Blake trail [one of my faves] came up and tried to KO my [expletive] today. Took quite the blow to the noggin' so swung by the Aspen Valley Hospital [great facility!] to get my head checked. For the 46 yrs prior to today I completely would have blown off getting checked. Not now."

He posted a selfie featuring many cuts on his forehead, nose, cheeks and lips. He also had blood stains on his shirt. The photo had nearly 30,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon.

RELATED Lance Armstrong engaged to longtime girlfriend

Armstrong said he randomly met Charlie -- the emergency room doctor -- a few weeks ago when he asked a stranger to take a photo of himself with his friends.

The 46-year-old was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles in 2012 after it was found that he used performance enhancing drugs.

Armstrong got engaged to girlfriend Ann Hansen in 2017.