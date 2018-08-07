NASCAR CEO Brian France takes leave of absence after DUI arrest

NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France speaks at a press conference in Concord, North Carolina on May 19, 2012. On Monday, the company announced he would step down after a DUI and drug possession arrest in New York. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France will take an indefinite leave of absence from the company after he was arrested for drunk driving and drug possession in New York.

Brian France will be replaced by his uncle, Jim France, the Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President of NASCAR and son of late NASCAR founder Bill France, Sr.

Brian France was arrested Sunday evening in Sag Harbor Village, N.Y., a wealthy suburb in Long Island, after he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign. A police officer pulled France over and determined he was intoxicated. The officer also allegedly found France to be in possession of Oxycodone pills without a prescription.

For Brian France, 56, this is the second known driving incident for the third-generation NASCAR scion.

In 2006, a witness called 911 after seeing France drive "at a very reckless speed" through downtown Daytona Beach, Fla. before smacking into a tree. By the time police got to France, he was already at home and told them he was drinking a soda when he "bumped into something."

France avoided any charges for the 2006 incident.