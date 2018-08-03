UFC announces Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Conor McGregor will fight rival Khabib Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6 at UFC 229, the UFC announced Friday.

The UFC made the announcement at the end of a news conference at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. McGregor (21-3) hasn't fought in UFC since beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 on Nov. 12, 2016.

Nurmagomedov (26-0) is the current lightweight title holder. The title fight was announced after a cast of other fights were revealed. UFC president Dana White called the fight "close" as he took questions from reporters, before playing a video to announce the bout.

"The fight is done," White said. "October. Las Vegas. It's on ladies and gentleman."

James Vick will fight Justin Gaethje on Aug. 25 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. Tyron Woodley faces Darren Till in the main event of UFC 228 on Sept. 8 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Jimi Manuwa faces Glover Teixeira in a light heavyweight bout on Sept. 22 in Brazil. Volkan Oezdemir battles Anthony Smith on Oct. 27 at Moncton Events Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

Dustin Poirier faces Nate Diaz in UFC 230 on Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Derek Bunson and Israel Adesanya also have a middleweight bout at UFC 230.

Donald Cerrone faces Mike Perry on Nov. 10 at the Pepsi center in Denver.

UFC 227 kicks off on Saturday, headlined by T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

McGregor posted a video Friday on Instagram. The dim-lit clip included footage of him laughing at the screen. Nurmagomedov also posted on Instagram.

"Dana don't be [expletive]," he wrote on a photo of himself shaking hands with White. "The deal is done."