FOX broadcaster Joe Buck talks about his book "Lucky Bastard," during a radio interview in St. Louis on November 21, 2016. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Joe Buck will remain the lead announcer for FOX Sports, receiving a three-year contract extension, the New York Post reported Friday.

Buck will be the network's lead voice on both the NFL and golf, and will remain its top play-by-play man on baseball. FOX owns the rights to the World Series through 2021.

The 49-year-old Buck already had two years remaining on his current contract and told the Post he wanted to remain with the network.

"There wasn't a lot of posturing," Buck said. "I don't want to go anywhere. They know I don't want to go anywhere. And they want to use me and have me do these events. Let's just figure out what seems fair to both sides."

Starting this year, Buck and Troy Aikman will call the new "Thursday Night Football" package on FOX. The two also represent the network's top afternoon pairing for Sunday's games.

FOX paid $3.3 billion to have the Thursday night games for five years.