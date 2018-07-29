Home / Sports News

Geraint Thomas wins Tour de France, Chris Froome finishes third

By Alex Butler  |  July 29, 2018 at 3:15 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 29 (UPI) -- England's Geraint Thomas won the 2018 Tour de France, edging second place finisher Tom Dumoulin by 1:51 seconds on Sunday in Paris.

Dumoulin won stage 20, beating Froome and Thomas in stage 20 on Saturday. Alexander Kristoff won stage 21 on Sunday, edging John Degenkolb and Arnaud Demare from Houilles to Paris.

Team Sky has now won six of the last seven Tour de France titles. Froome won the race in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

"I've not got a good track record with speeches so I'll keep it short," Thomas said after the victory. "I just want to say thanks to the team, they've just been incredible for the whole three weeks."

"Big respect to Froomey, obviously it could have got awkward, there could have been tension, but you've been a great champion and I'll always have respect for you."

Thomas is the first Welshman to win the Tour de France.

"I'm pretty tired," Thomas said. "Just the whole team was incredible, the staff as well. I got into cycling because of this race. I remember running home from school to watch the end of the Tour de France. The dream was always just to be a part of it. Now I'm here in the yellow jersey. It's just insane. It's a dream come true. Massive respect to Tom as well and all my rivals ... It's just a dream. I just want to say a final thanks to the crowd. You've just been amazing. The amount of support I've got. Oh, and my wife."

"Kids, just dream big. If people tel you it can't be done, keep going and believe in yourself. With hard work, everything pays off in the end."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Detroit Tigers in sell mode, Cleveland Indians already buying Detroit Tigers in sell mode, Cleveland Indians already buying
Helmet rule keeping Bears LB Smith from signing Helmet rule keeping Bears LB Smith from signing
Matt Harvey likely pitching last time for Cincinnati Reds in game vs. Philadelphia Phillies Matt Harvey likely pitching last time for Cincinnati Reds in game vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Houston Rockets sign Clint Capela to $90M extension Houston Rockets sign Clint Capela to $90M extension
New York Yankees lose injured Aaron Judge for three weeks New York Yankees lose injured Aaron Judge for three weeks