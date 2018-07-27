Falcons WR Jones earns reported $2.9 million raise

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones will receive a $2.9 million salary increase for the upcoming season, ESPN reported.

The Falcons and Jones agreed to a revised contract for 2018 on Wednesday night, opening the door for the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver to report to training camp.

As part of the agreement, the club provided Jones with assurances that they will work on a new contract extension in 2019. Jones was set to make $10.5 million in 2018 in the third season of a five-year, $71.25 million contract extension he signed in 2015.

According to ESPN, under the revamped agreement, Jones received a $4.4 million signing bonus while his base salary was trimmed from 10.5 million to $9 million.

Jones, who elected against participating in the Falcons' voluntary offseason program and did not attend the team's mandatory minicamp, will now make $13.4 million in 2018.

Talking to reporters Friday, Jones said he never had any intention of staying away from training camp.

"I was already gonna come here," said Jones. "They took care of it. We knew all along we were going to get it handled."

Jones is coming off another huge season with 88 receptions for 1,444 yards, although he only reached the end zone three times.

It marked the fourth consecutive season in which Jones amassed at least 1,400 yards receiving and the fifth time in seven campaigns that he has eclipsed 1,000 yards.

Jones has appeared in 95 regular-season games for the Falcons, recording 585 catches for 9,054 yards and 43 touchdowns since being selected with the sixth overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft.