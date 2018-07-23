Floyd Mayweather continues beef with 50 Cent

July 23 (UPI) -- Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent have decided to continue their on and off again beef.

The retired boxer posted a long Instagram message regarding the rapper on Saturday and 50 Cent quickly fired back a retort. Mayweather dissed 50 Cent as a father and called him a "certified snitch."

"Curtis 'Confidential Informant' Jackson, you're mad because your oldest son Marquees mother doesn't want to be with you! Your Son, your own flesh and blood don't want nothing to do with you! You haven't had a hit song on radio in who knows when and you're definitely not hot enough to even sell records anymore so Interscope dropped you," Mayweather wrote on Instagram.

"You are jealous of any rapper, athlete or entertainer that's hot or got something going on for themselves. You are a certified snitch and we got paperwork to prove it. You talk about Ja-Rule but you stole his whole style and ran with it! You're the only self proclaimed gangster that's never put in work! You need to pay homage to the real 50 Cent for stealing his name and his storyline. Your claim to fame was getting shot numerous times and living to tell it and you think that's gangster? Where at? You're currently living in a [expletive] apartment in Jersey, you are always in somebody else's business just to stay relevant. You should just become a blogger cause it's obvious you don't have nothing going on in your life."

Mayweather went on to ask the rapper if he was mad that Kanye West ended his career. He also talked about 50 Cent's properties, including a house formerly owned by fellow boxer Mike Tyson, which 50 Cent later sold. Mayweather ended his diss by going at 50 Cent for filing bankruptcy. The boxer's post included a photo of the rapper on an edited version of a CD cover. It said "Go Snitch or Die Tellin."

50 Cent replied to the message on Saturday.

"I must have hurt your feelings champ, you had someone write a book I'm gonna take my time with this so I get it all out we are gonna start with your 11 domestic violence cases," the rapper posted on Instagram. "Wait a minute I'll do them in order remember you asked for this. Get the strap."

Mayweather then posted another message, bringing 50 Cent's sons into the fight.

50 Cent then posted another Instagram message, making fun of Mayweather's reading ability.

"This was Floyd's rough draft before he got his ghostwriter involved," 50 Cent wrote.

He posted another message on Sunday saying that Mayweather was sensitive and turned off his Instagram comments.

Mayweather's latest message included a photo of his $18 million watch and another photo of a man, saying Mayweather was worth just $2 million more than the timepiece.

"You're not supposed to be beefing with me," Mayweather wrote. "You're not supposed to be beefing with my watch. Me and you are not on the same level!"