Report: Jets WR Stewart facing suspension

New York Jets receiver ArDarius Stewart, who caught only six passes as a rookie last season, is facing a potential two-game suspension, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday, citing sources.

Stewart reportedly violated the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The league had not made an official announcement as of early Friday afternoon.

Stewart, a 2017 third-round pick out of Alabama, tested positive for a diuretic or masking agent, according to Rapoport.

Stewart isn't high on the offseason depth chart, with Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa, Jermaine Kearse as projected starters, plus Terrelle Pryor as another top option. Second-year man Chad Hansen emerged in offseason camps/workouts.

There is depth, but Anderson might be the only one with the game-breaking ability to be a potential No. 1.

The Jets recently released oft-injured 2015 second-rounder Devin Smith.