Bears WR Robinson '100 percent' as camp opens

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, limited throughout the offseason by a torn ACL suffered in the 2017 season opener, is ready to roll as the team opened camp Friday.

"I feel great," Robinson said Thursday.

"It's a process that we've taken a little bit slower, but I think that was for the best. It just was all about getting me ready for this time right here, so I feel great. I feel 100 percent and I'm ready to go."

That's what Chicago wanted to hear after the Bears signed Robinson to a three-year, $42 million contract in March after he spent his first four seasons in with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Robinson has 202 career receptions for 2,848 yards and 22 touchdowns, but he has played only two full seasons and a total of 43 games in four years after the Jaguars selected him in the second round (61st overall) out of Penn State in the 2014 NFL Draft.

The one aspect missing in last year's Bears offense was a No. 1 wide receiver threat and go-to target. Robinson's presence is expected to help the development of second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who made 12 starts as a rookie.

"I feel a lot more comfortable than last year," Trubisky said. "I know my role. I know exactly what I need to do. I know the offense. I can just go out there and be myself."

Robinson (6-3, 209) is the key to the receiving corps, as Chicago lacked a tall playmaker on the outside last season after letting Alshon Jeffery leave in free agency.

"He has done everything he possibly can do to this point to get to where he's at," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "Mentally, he's in a good spot. Physically, he's in a good spot. We just have to put it together now."