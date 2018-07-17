WNBA's Liz Cambage breaks record for points in single game

July 17 (UPI) -- Dallas Wings center Liz Cambage broke the WNBA's single game record for points scored in a 104-87 win against the New York Liberty Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

Cambage netted 53 points and had 10 rebounds and five blocks in the victory at College Park Center on the University of Texas at Arlington campus. She was 17-of-22 from the field. The United Kingdom product is averaging 21.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game during her third season in the league. Cambage, 26, began her WNBA career in 2011 with the Tulsa Shock. She also played for the Shock in 2013, before joining the Wings in February.

Riquna Williams had the previous record of 51 points, which see set in 2013. Cambage reached 50 points with 2:19 remaining. She sank a 3-pointer for the record with 44 seconds remaining.

Cambage had 28 points in the first half and 15 points in the second quarter. She also made 4-for-5 shots from 3-point range and 15-of-16 free throw attempts.

"It's pretty big," Cambage said in an interview with Fox Sports. "I've had big numbers in China, I've had big numbers in Australia, and I've heard a lot of people say I could never have big numbers here in the WNBA. So I guess this game is for y'all."

Cambage only trails Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart in points per game. The UConn product is posting a league-best 22.5 points per bout this season.