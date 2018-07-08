Home / Sports News

UFC 226: Brock Lesnar storms Octagon after Daniel Cormier win

By Alex Butler  |  July 8, 2018 at 12:02 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 8 (UPI) -- Former UFC champ Brock Lesnar pushed Daniel Cormier and gave a spirited speech after the main event at UFC 226.

Cormier, 39, defeated Stipe Miocic by knockout 4:33 into the first round on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. After the victory, the new heavyweight champion was doing an interview with Joe Rogan before he took the microphone and called out Brock Lesnar.

"There is a guy that I've known for a long time," Cormier said. "He's a wrestler. He's an All-American. He's a former UFC champion. I never thought I would fight him. But, Brock Lesnar get your [expletive] in here."

Lesnar walked up into the Octagon to meet Cormier, before pushing him to the other end of the floor.

"Push me now, you going to sleep later," Cormier said.

Rogan then interviewed Lesnar.

"I walked into this building and watched the heavyweight disasters from the beginning," Lesnar said.

Lesnar called out the fighters at UFC before saying he was coming for Cormier. He then threw the microphone at a nearby camera and walked off.

Cormier is 20-1-0 in his UFC career. He is now the UFC heavyweight champion and light heavyweight champion. He is only the second UFC fighter to hold two belts at the same time.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Joey Votto tries to get into Wrigley Field, security doesn't know him Joey Votto tries to get into Wrigley Field, security doesn't know him
Woods, Mickelson setting up $10M head-to-head Woods, Mickelson setting up $10M head-to-head
Wimbledon: Serena Williams cries after missing baby's first steps Wimbledon: Serena Williams cries after missing baby's first steps
Tony Parker signing with Charlotte Hornets Tony Parker signing with Charlotte Hornets
Wimbledon: Halep knocked out, Nadal rolls Wimbledon: Halep knocked out, Nadal rolls