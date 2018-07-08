UFC 226: Brock Lesnar storms Octagon after Daniel Cormier win

July 8 (UPI) -- Former UFC champ Brock Lesnar pushed Daniel Cormier and gave a spirited speech after the main event at UFC 226.

Cormier, 39, defeated Stipe Miocic by knockout 4:33 into the first round on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. After the victory, the new heavyweight champion was doing an interview with Joe Rogan before he took the microphone and called out Brock Lesnar.

"There is a guy that I've known for a long time," Cormier said. "He's a wrestler. He's an All-American. He's a former UFC champion. I never thought I would fight him. But, Brock Lesnar get your [expletive] in here."

Lesnar walked up into the Octagon to meet Cormier, before pushing him to the other end of the floor.

"Push me now, you going to sleep later," Cormier said.

Rogan then interviewed Lesnar.

"I walked into this building and watched the heavyweight disasters from the beginning," Lesnar said.

Lesnar called out the fighters at UFC before saying he was coming for Cormier. He then threw the microphone at a nearby camera and walked off.

Cormier is 20-1-0 in his UFC career. He is now the UFC heavyweight champion and light heavyweight champion. He is only the second UFC fighter to hold two belts at the same time.