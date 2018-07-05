Vonn, Subban celebrate in Italy, wear matching bathing suits

July 5 (UPI) -- P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn celebrated July Fourth by cruising in a yacht along the Italian coast and sporting matching bathing suits.

The Nashville Predators defenseman and Olympic gold medalist each posted videos and photos from the trip on social media. Vonn's first post with Subban in Italy came last week. In one of those photos, she was kissing Subban in the streets of Florence. She followed that post with one of her diving into the water for a swim in Capri. She then took a tour to Ischia before going on a diving expedition to look at sharks.

Earlier this week, Vonn showed that she is still working out by posting a video of herself doing pull ups while on a yact.

On Wednesday, she posted a photo of herself wearing a red and white striped bathing suit with USA printed on it.

Who wore it better? #happy4thofjuly A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator) on Jul 4, 2018 at 6:42am PDT

"Happy Fourth of July," she wrote on that post.

Subban wrote the same message on a post, which included him wearing the same suit while standing next to Vonn.

"Who wore it better," he asked. Vonn posted the same photo and asked the same question.

Vonn then posted a video of herself flying down an inflatable slide, while Subban posted a video of himself being yanked around in an intertube behind a jet ski.

Subban and Vonn had been linked for months before confirming their relationship in June by attending the CMT Awards together.