Eagles add LB depth with signing of Wilson

The Philadelphia Eagles addressed their linebacker depth on Thursday by signing Kyle Wilson, the team announced.

The Eagles suddenly find themselves thinner at the position after Paul Worrilow tore his ACL in practice on Tuesday. Philadelphia also released fellow linebacker Mychal Kendricks in what reportedly was a cost-cutting move.

Wilson, who went undrafted last month, signed with the Eagles after trying out during their rookie minicamp on May 11-13. The 6-foot, 231-pound Wilson recorded 173 tackles, 4.5 sacks and an interception in the last two seasons at Arkansas State.

Worrilow was carted off the field after he collided with fellow linebacker Corey Nelson and running back Donnel Pumphrey during the first day of organized team activities on Tuesday.

Kendricks spent each of his six NFL seasons with the Eagles. The 27-year-old recorded 73 tackles, 2.0 sacks and six passes defensed in 2017.

As for Wilson, he joins a linebacker group that doesn't have much experience outside of starters Jordan Hicks and Nigel Bradham. Nelson, who was signed from the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason, has started just six games in his career.