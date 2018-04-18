Boxer Canelo Alvarez banned for six months after positive steroid test

April 18 (UPI) -- The Nevada Athletic Commission suspended Canelo Alvarez for sixth months on Wednesday after the boxer failed multiple drug tests.

NAC chairman Anthony Marnell III and four commissioners voted unanimously to discipline the Mexican fighter, according to the Los Angeles Times and ESPN.

The decision was reached before the hearing, via an adjudication agreement. Alvarez initially received a one-year suspension, but the ban was reduced to six months because of his cooperation.

Alvarez, 27, owns a 49-1-2 record. He has 34 career knockouts. He scored a draw against Gennady Golovkin in his last bout on Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alvarez's lone defeat came in a Sept. 2013 bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The 5-foot-9 middleweight fighter out of Guadalajara, Mexico, received the ban after two positive drug tests for the banned performance-enhancing substance Clenbuterol.

Alvarez's May 5 bout against Golovkin has been canceled. He received a temporary ban in March after the two tests turned up positive in February.

"Canelo looks forward to returning to the ring in September for Mexican Independence Day weekend to represent Mexico and boxing in what will be the sport's biggest event of the year," Golden Boy Promotions said in a statement, according to USA Today. "He is ready to continue his remarkable record of fighting at the highest level."

Alvarez previously blamed the failed tests on meat contamination.