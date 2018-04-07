Notebook: Giants unlikely to deal Beckham

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is unlikely to be traded, according to a report.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported Saturday that several teams have contacted the Giants about trading for Beckham but lost interest when the Giants informed them of how much they are seeking in return.

Speculation about a potential Beckham trade has been ratcheted up in recent weeks because of the impasse involving his contract negotiations.

--Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh knows he has a lot to prove after three largely disappointing seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Suh, once considered the game's dominant player at his position, joins a team on the rise after signing a one-year contract with Los Angeles at the end of last month.

"For me, how I look at it is I wanted to prove myself," Suh said at a media press briefing. "And I think they want me to come in here and prove myself that I'm worthy of being here and staying here for the long stay. I think the overall goal is to focus on this particular year, which is the most important thing in front of us. And like you said, they had a very successful year last year in the regular season and I believe I can be of help to get them over some of the humps."

--No news is good news for Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst.

The status of Hurst's health continued to trend in a positive direction when he was not among the players listed for a medical recheck by the NFL, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Hurst, one of the top prospects at his position for the NFL Draft, was sent home from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis when irregularities in his heart were detected, putting his future in jeopardy.

--The four-game suspension handed to Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis will have a ripple effect on the team's defense.

Davis, who announced on Twitter that he will sit out the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the league's policy for performance-enhancing drugs, leaves a gaping hole in Carolina's defense.

Despite turning 35 last month, Davis has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons, putting the onus on fourth-year linebacker Shaq Thompson to fill the void in his absence.

--The Chicago Bears re-signed defensive lineman John Jenkins to a one-year contract.

Jenkins recorded eight tackles in eight games (one start) with the Bears last season.

Jenkins was a third-round draft pick for the New Orleans Saints out of Georgia in 2013. He has 121 tackles, 1.5 sacks, six tackles-for-loss, five quarterback hurries and two pass deflections in 59 games with the Saints (2013-15), Seattle Seahawks (2016) and Bears (2017).

--Denver Broncos long snapper Casey Kreiter signed his exclusive rights tender.

Kreiter played in all 16 games for the Broncos last season. He signed with the team in 2016 and was limited to 10 games that season because of a calf injury.

Kreiter will snap to new punter Marquette King, whom the Broncos signed Thursday after he was released by the Oakland Raiders.

--Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Milton signed his exclusive rights tender.

Milton signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2016. In 20 games (one start), he has 10 tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He has also made 10 special teams tackles.

Milton played 14 games last season.

--The attorney for Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett said the felony charge against his client is "ludicrous."

Bennett is accused of pushing and injuring an elderly, disabled woman at last year's Super Bowl in Houston.

"There was no fighting, there was no pushing," Bennett's attorney Rusty Hardin told NJ.com. "The entire thing is ludicrous. That's what I think we'll find when it's all over."

--The Alliance for American Football earned some instant name recognition by announcing the legendary Steve Spurrier as the league's first coach.

Spurrier, who guided the University of Florida to a national championship and had a successful run at South Carolina sandwiched around a two-year stint in the NFL, will coach a team based in Orlando, Fla.

The AAF is a new league that is scheduled to debut in February 2019, six days after the Super Bowl LIII is played in Atlanta.