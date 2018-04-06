Conor McGregor in NYPD custody, charged with assault

April 6 (UPI) -- UFC superstar Conor McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief, according to an New York Police Department spokesperson.

McGregor turned himself in at 11 p.m. Thursday in Brooklyn. McGregor will be transported to central booking on Friday and will see a judge in Kings County Criminal Court.

The UFC and boxing personality was seen on video Thursday causing a scene in the loading area of Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He threw several items at a bus carrying rival UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor threw a hand dolly, which broke a window on the bus and caused a minor injury to at least one passenger.

McGregor hasn't had a UFC fight since Nov. 2016. He fought Floyd Mayweather in a boxing megabout on Aug. 26.

The melee occurred backstage at UFC 223 media day. At least three fights have been scrapped from the card after the incident.

"Thursday afternoon, following the UFC 223 media day at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, an incident in the facility injured two athletes on Saturday's card, forcing them to be pulled from the event," the UFC said in a statement "Lightweight Michael Chiesa, who received several facial cuts, was deemed unfit to fight by the New York State Athletic Commission and the UFC medical team, and he was removed from his bout against Anthony Pettis." "Flyweight Ray Borg, who was scheduled to face Brandon Moreno, was deemed unfit to fight as well due to multiple corneal abrasions." "Also removed from the card was the featherweight bout between Artem Lobov and Alex Caceres due to Lobov's involvement in the incident." "UFC 223 will proceed as scheduled with 10 bouts. Moving to the Pay-Per-View main card is the featherweight bout between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Kyle Bochniak."

In an earlier statement, the UFC specifically named McGregor.

"During today's media event at Barclays Center to promote UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway, Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov entered the building accompanied by over a dozen individuals," that statement said.

"The group, which included McGregor and Lobov, vandalized the vehicle that contained a number of athletes competing at the event taking place this weekend. NYPD was immediately alerted and is currently in the process of investigating the situation. UFC is working very closely with the New York Athletic Commission, Barclays Center security and law enforcement authorities. All parties are working together to ensure the highest standard of proper safety precautions are implemented to protect the fans and athletes."

"The organization deems today's disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow. Immediately, Lobov has been removed from this weekend's card and individuals involved in the incident are not welcome at tomorrow's ceremonial weigh-in or Saturday's event at Barclays Center."

UFC president Dana White stripped McGregor of his UFC lightweight championship earlier this week.

Fellow MMA fighter Cian Cowley was also charged with assault and criminal mischief for his role in the incident.