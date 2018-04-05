Report: CB Gay signs with Giants

Free-agent cornerback William Gay has signed with the New York Giants, his agent announced on Thursday.

Agent Jerrold Colton did not divulge the terms of the deal for Gay, who appeared in every game last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers but did not start a contest for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2007. Gay recorded 19 tackles, one interception and forced two fumbles in 2017.

The 33-year-old Gay is expected to fill the void left by the release of two-time Pro Bowl selection Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who started five of 15 games with the Giants last season and failed to record an interception for the second time in his career.

Gay began his career with the Steelers as a fifth-round pick in 2007 and spent his first five seasons in Pittsburgh. He played with the Cardinals during the 2012 season before returning to the Steel City on a three-year, $4.5 million contract following his release by Arizona.

In 2016, Gay agreed to a second three-year contract with the Steelers and made nine starts in 2016 before seeing his role reduced in 2017.

Gay has recorded 571 tackles, 13 interceptions and seven sacks in 176 career games for Pittsburgh and Arizona.