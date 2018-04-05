49ers sign LB Toomer to 1-year deal

The San Francisco 49ers signed free-agent linebacker Korey Toomer to a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

"We're excited to add a talented player like Korey to our defensive unit," 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a statement released by the team. "Korey is a good fit for the 'stack linebacker' position in our scheme and he provides our team another good football player with plenty of NFL experience in similar systems."

Last season, Toomer played in a career-high 15 games, including eight starts, for the Los Angeles Chargers.

He had one interception, which he returned for a touchdown, and had three passes defensed and two forced fumbles to go along with 47 tackles in 2017.

He started eight of the 13 games he played for the Chargers in 2016, recording two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as well as 71 tackles.

Toomer, 29, is familiar to 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who was on the Seattle coaching staff when the Seahawks drafted Toomer with a fifth-round pick in 2012.