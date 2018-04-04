Home / Sports News

Broncos LB Miller under investigation for shark incident

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 4, 2018 at 4:44 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller could be in some hot water after posting pictures over social media following a recent fishing expedition off the coast of Miami.

Miller is part of an investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) after he posted pictures of landing a 9 1/2-foot hammerhead shark.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) took issue with the Super Bowl 50 MVP, saying that it will "ensure that Miller is held accountable if killing this animal was, as we suspect, illegal."

FWC Public Information Coordinator Rob Klepper told TMZ Sports that it is "looking into whether or not a violation occurred in this incident."

Miller released the shark, which is classified as "group 3," according to commission's website. Harvest in state waters is a second-degree misdemeanor.

In Florida, second-degree misdemeanors are punishable by up to $500 fine and 60 days in jail, as determined by a judge.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Todd Marinovich: Former USC QB arrested in Orange County Todd Marinovich: Former USC QB arrested in Orange County
Giancarlo Stanton goes 0-for-5 with 5 strikeouts, booed by Yankees fans Giancarlo Stanton goes 0-for-5 with 5 strikeouts, booed by Yankees fans
Former Arizona Cardinals guard Earl Watford signs with Chicago Bears Former Arizona Cardinals guard Earl Watford signs with Chicago Bears
Heat clinch playoff spot with win vs. Hawks Heat clinch playoff spot with win vs. Hawks
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic has birthday party with dogs Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic has birthday party with dogs
Photos